New LMCU Ballpark renovations will model what players see in the big leagues

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For 30-years, the West Michigan Whitecaps have brought a high level of minor league baseball talent to the region and welcomes over 11-million fans through their doors. Now, they say, it’s time for an upgrade to their facilities.

On Thursday, Whitecaps leadership announced a phased renovation of Lake Michigan Credit Union Ballpark, from the fan seating to the very playing field itself.

The renovation took more than a year to plan, and the Whitecaps will work with Detroit-based architecture firm Rossetti, a leader in the design of sport and entertainment venues.

Phase 1 of the multi-year project will begin this spring and should be completed in time for Opening Day in 2024. The project in its entirety should take around five years to complete, given the fundraising timeline and accommodations that have to be made for game schedules.

LMCU Ballpark is one of a small number of privately financed Minor League stadiums in the country, and the project is primarily being paid for through private donations. Because of that, the Whitecaps say one thing that won’t change are ticket and concession prices.

“In the early-90s we drew close to 500,000 fans a year, so our hope is that that new ballpark shine puts us right back in that category and really kind of reinvigorates our fan base and people coming out the Whitecaps games,” said Whitecaps CEO Joe Chamberlin.

There was great intention behind the on-field renovations. Working with the Detroit Tigers, Whitecaps management tried to mimic the size and dimensions of the Tiger’s homefield Comerica Park. It’s all in an effort to create more professional readiness and offensive opportunities for the players, and more excitement for the fans.

“We’ve had the Tigers very involved in all the work that we’ve been doing, and they’ve not been shy over the years about saying how big this ballpark is,” said Chamberlin. “So we knew that a little more offense was something that they would appreciate and changing those dimensions to more closely match what these guys are going to see when they get to the major leagues was something that was on our minds.”

In addition to renovations to both the home and visitor clubhouses, and a lighting upgrade that was completed last fall, Phase 1 will also include:

The Third base side visitor’s clubhouse will be completely rebuilt and become the home clubhouse, offering enhanced player spaces like a larger weight room, dedicated space for female coaching staff, and a state-of-the-art batting tunnel.

The grass and infield playing surface will be fully replaced, including a new drainage system.

Bullpens will be moved behind the right field wall and the outfield dimensions themselves will be reconfigured to more closely resemble most major league stadiums.

A new club-level space along the third base line accommodating 200 guests on gamedays and for year-round special events. The space includes floor-to-ceiling windows, a large outdoor viewing balcony, and new tables and bar/beverage service.

Phase 2 of the project will begin in 2025 and will include:

Beautification of the ballpark’s 45-acres, all beach themed.

An expanded concourse with new food and entertainment options.

New team retail space and new ticket office.

A new 360-degree concourse made to modeled after a lakeshore style boardwalk that allows fans to walk all the way around the ballpark.

A 400-seat center field hospitality club and special events center – what will be the largest space in the ballpark – that will also accommodate events all year-round.

“We’re a top tier franchise I minor league baseball and you see it on the field, but you also see it in the stands,” said Chamberlin.

The Whitecaps 30th season opens on Thursday, April 6th at 6:35 p.m. with a home game against the Fort Wayne TinCaps.