Network outage leaves viewers in the dark for Lions, Bucs game

(WXMI) — The Detroit Lions defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a historic victory Sunday, but the event was mired with technical difficulties.

Many viewers throughout the country watched with frustration as their local NBC stations cut to black just before halftime. It took about a half hour until the signal returned.

WOOD-TV reported the issue originated at their transmission hub in Indianapolis.

Viewers took to social media saying they resumed the game by switching over to Peacock or other streaming platforms while the outage was in effect.

