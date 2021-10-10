Watch
Matt Mitchell records 100th career win in GVSU's 70-9 triumph over Northwood

Eight different players score for the Lakers
Zach Harig / FOX 17
Matt Mitchell notches 100th win
Posted at 10:27 PM, Oct 09, 2021
ALLENDALE, Mich. — After a Northwood touchdown opened the scoring early, it was all Grand Valley on Saturday night at Lubbers Stadium.

Cade Peterson would throw four touchdown passes, two to Hunter Rison, one to Northview high school alum Cody Tierney, and another to Jaylon Tillman.

The Lakers would also score five rushing touchdowns; two each from Aryaun Cain-Veasey and Jack Provencher along with a quarterback keep from Cal Endicott.

On special teams, Denzel Williams would come up with a punt block while Grant Hart would take it back for a touchdown to pad the lead.

All in all, the Lakers would celebrate a 70-9 win to improve to 5-0 on the season. Head coach Matt Mitchell celebrates his 100th win at the helm of the Lakers' program with the victory as Grand Valley now gets set to host fellow unbeaten Ferris State next week at Lubbers Stadium.

