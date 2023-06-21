Jordan Keur prepared to lead the GVSU baseball program

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University named Jordan Keur as its head baseball coach last Wednesday.

Keur is a 2009 Hudsonville High School graduate and was an all Big Ten baseball player at Michigan State from 2010-2013.

He grew up going to GVSU baseball camps when Steve Lyon was the Lakers head coach.

"Just growing up here and being from this area, I know how passionate and how much this community embraces Grand Valley," Keur said. "To have grown up and been a part of it and now get to see it first hand is pretty special to me an my family."

He was most recently the recruiting coordinator at Western Michigan University but has also spent time as an assistant at MSU and Eastern Michigan, he was the head coach at Lansing Communty College from 2018-2021.

"Every step that I have taken has prepared me for this moment," Keur said. "It's kind of when I got into coaching, how do I prepare to make myself as a coach and the relationships along the way that helped me get to where I am, I am grateful for those. I'm blessed to be where I'm at right now, the coaching experience I've gotten along the way as a head coach and assistant coach and as a recrutiing coordinator has all prepared me for this moment right here."

The Lakers were 32-21 last season under the direction of Jamie Detillion.

Almost the entire GVSU roster is eligible to return to the field for the 2024 season.