INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Blake Corum broke loose for a 67-yard TD run and freshman running back Donovan Edwards hit Roman Wilson for a 75-yard score on a double pass, both in the first quarter as Michigan defeated Iowa 42-3 to claim the Big Ten Championship.

Darron Cummings/AP Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) celebrates with teammate J.J. McCarthy, right, after scoring on a 67-yard touchdown run during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Wolverines defense was also exceptional holding the Hawkeyes to just 279 total yards for the game.

The win likely sends Michigan (12-1) into the college football playoff.

The official announcement comes on Sunday at noon.