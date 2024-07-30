Muskegon native reflects on first half of CFL season

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Kalil Pimpleton has become a breakout star during his first season in the Canadian Football League. The Muskegon native scored a 78 yard touchdown during his first game of the season and has big goals for the rest of this season.

Pimpleton is in his hometown this week to spend time with his family as the Ottawa RedBlacks have a bye week. He spoke with us on Tuesday about his experience in the CFL and making his dreams come true of playing professional football.

"It's always been my dream to play at the professional level. I've been playing ball all my life. It had been two years (until this season) that I had played in an actual game and scored a touchdown so it definitely was a blessing," said Pimpleton.

Throughout this season Kalil has scored two touchdowns, totaled 289 yards on 16 catches and has played in three games. He will be back in action on Thursday, Aug. 8th against Saskatchewan.

