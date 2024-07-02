Muskegon native Aaron Cummings makes Team USA Rugby

(WXMI) — Muskegon native Aaron Cummings has made Team USA Rugby Seven's team. Cummings went to Grand Haven High School and Davenport University where he won two national championships.

After college, Cummings won the 2021 Club 7s National Championship with the Chicago Lions in Seattle, WA. He then joined the USA Men's Sevens residency in Chula Vista. Cummings made his HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Debut in Malaga, Spain at the beginning of 2022. He was named to the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 squad in Cape Town.

This will be Cummings first Olympic games.

