Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Muskegon native Aaron Cummings makes Team USA Rugby

Hong Kong Sevens Fans
Vernon Yuen/AP
Japan's Taichi Yoshizawa falls on the ground as Aaron Cummings of the U.S. runs pass him during the second day of the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The Hong Kong Sevens, a popular stop on the World Rugby Sevens Series circuit, is part of the government's drive to restore the city's image as a vibrant financial hub after it scrapped mandatory hotel quarantine for travelers. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)
Hong Kong Sevens Fans
Posted at 11:43 PM, Jul 01, 2024

(WXMI) — Muskegon native Aaron Cummings has made Team USA Rugby Seven's team. Cummings went to Grand Haven High School and Davenport University where he won two national championships.

After college, Cummings won the 2021 Club 7s National Championship with the Chicago Lions in Seattle, WA. He then joined the USA Men's Sevens residency in Chula Vista. Cummings made his HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Debut in Malaga, Spain at the beginning of 2022. He was named to the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 squad in Cape Town.

This will be Cummings first Olympic games.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book