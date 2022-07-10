Muskegon alumni host 2nd annual youth football camp

MUSKEGON, Mich. — “We always dreamed about doing this for our city, giving back to our city. I know when we were growing up, we didn’t have many opportunities like this in our city. So we took it upon ourselves to give back to the community when we were at the level to do so,” said Sullivan.

Today at Hackley Field was the 2nd annual elite skills camp hosted by former Big Reds Jacorey Sullivan and Kalil Pimpleton.

“And to be able and come out here for a second year and elevate it going into our rookie seasons, it means a lot. Just to be able to go out here and put on for our city,” said Pimpleton.

Kalil signed a contract to play with the Lions this year after a successful career at Central. And is former teammate Jacorey is headed to the United Football League. Both guys trying to help shape the next generation of West Michigan football players.

“To have that many kids come out here just off the strength of name, just because of what we can do and what we will do for the community. To have them out here means a lot. To have that type of reach, getting people from Grand Rapids, people from Mt. Pleasant coming out here and participating in this camp we just only hope that it continues to grow,” said Pimpleton.

Players like M’Khy Guy, the Muskegon quarterback where on hand today to learn from some of the best of the schools alumni.

“It always motivates me. Especially KP, DeShaun Thrower, especially them being quarterbacks, I’ve been able to talk to them, we’re like real close. So being around them, it motivates me, I want to get there too some day. It makes me feel good inside because they’re from where I’m from,” said Muskegon junior quarterback M’Khy Guy.

Over 100 Kids from ages 5-18 years old came out this afternoon. And for players like M’Khy, they learned lessons off the field too.

“The main thing they kept telling me through every drill was don’t be last, always speak up and always encourage your teammates. The main thing, especially being the quarterback, you always have to lead your team. And always be able to encourage them so they can be better than the last play,” said Guy.

Jacorey is headed to south to play for the Alabama Airborne and Khalil is getting ready for Lions training camp, and both guys plan to continue this camp and supporting Muskegon throughout their careers.

“It’s surreal sometimes just to see how much power we hold in the community. As far as kids looking up to us and adults looking down at us too so we just continue to shed light on our city,” said Sullivan.