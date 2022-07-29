MSU players already looking ahead to opener against Western because of personal ties

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Michigan State football starts their 2022 season against Western Michigan in just a few weeks and there will be excitement in the air as a father & son duo will take the field against each other.

Payton Thorne is the quarterback for the Spartans and will look across the field to see his dad, Jeff, on the the Western bench during that game. Jeff serves as the offensive coordinator for the Broncos.

"There's no trash talk or anything." said Thorne. "I've played against my dad my whole life. In the front yard in basketball. This will be a unique opportunity because it's an official game now but it's not anything crazy," said Thorne.

A former Bronco and current Spartan is also in a similar spot. Jayden Reed played his first few years at Western and has dominated at Michigan State since 2019.

"I've known Payton's dad for a long time, I use to play at Western. All love, it's all love for me and it'll be a pretty fun game," said Reed.

That game is set for Friday, Sept. 2nd in East Lansing.