Mom advocates for daughter to participate in River Bank Run 5K

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Roseli Quakkelaar has been a life long runner. Lots of 5K's and even a few 25K's under her belt and in the last two years she's taken on a new challenge. Running 5K's while pushing her daughter's stroller.

Natalie, Roseli's youngest child, was born with TAR, Thrombocytopenia with absent radius. She spent most of the first year and a half of her life at DeVos Children's Hospital but is now a happy and healthy toddler.

When signing up for the River Bank Run 5K Roseli noticed that it said strollers were not allowed. When she asked why, the organization said that they would make an exception only if completely necessary. She believes that Natalie should be able to be with her during the race just like another other parent can run with their child.

"I don't want her to just be satisfied with something because that's all she can do. She can do so much more She has proven to everybody that she can be so much and do so much when they said day in and day out that she wasn't going to be able to do anything. That really drove me just to really understand that this was something I needed to do not only for myself but for Natalie," said Roseli.

This will be the 5th race that the duo run together with many more planned in the future. Roseli and Natalie's grandfather take turns pushing her stroller and running along side her while she smiles with joy. They hope that they can change some of the guidelines for the race and other events to be more inclusive for kids like Natalie.

"Natalie is, one of a kind little girl but there are so many other children who are one of a kind little kiddos. It's not just Natalie that need a voice, it's all of these little kids. It's all of these babies and adults. They need to see this, they don't believe that they can do it, but everyone has the ability it's just how you do it," said Roseli.