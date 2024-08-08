Michigan State basketball to play exhibition game in U.P.

(WXMI — Michigan State men’s basketball will play at Northern Michigan for an exhibition game on Sunday, Oct. 13 in Marquette, Mich. The game will tip off in the Superior Dome on the NMU campus in Marquette at 1 p.m.

This will be the first visit for 30th-year Michigan State Head Coach Tom Izzo to his alma mater to coach a game. Izzo graduated from Northern Michigan in 1977.

“To say I’m excited about the opportunity to bring my Michigan State team to play at Northern Michigan, my alma mater, would be a pretty big understatement,” Izzo said in a release. “This is something we’ve wanted to try and do for a while, and I think it’s going to be a pretty special event. We’re excited to bring our team to the UP to play, and it’s going to be very cool to play a game in the Superior Dome, one of the really great venues in college athletics. I think this will mean a great deal to people, not only in East Lansing but especially for the great people in Marquette and the Upper Peninsula."

“I’ve always said that I want my players to have moments that are memory-makers for them, from playing on an aircraft carrier or in the Champions Classic and getting the chance to play in the NCAA Tournament. I know they’re excited about going to play at a place that is really special for me, and I think this is going to be a memory-maker for all of us.”

