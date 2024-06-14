Meijer LPGA Classic: Round 1 Recap

The first round of the 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic is complete. Alison Lee is the leader at -7 after 18 holes and holds a two-shot lead over nine golfers at -5.

Leaderboard:

1: Alison Lee, -7, 65

T-2: Brooke Henderson, -5, 67

T-2: Lizette Salas, -5, 67

T-2: Benedetta Moresco, -5, 67

T-2: Narin An, -5, 67

T-2: Jennifer Kupcho, -5, 67

T-2: Carlota Ciganda, -5, 67

T-2: Ssu-Chia Cheng, -5, 67

From the leader Alison Lee:

"I feel like my biggest strength today was definitely my putter. Last week we had some time off at home and I honestly didn't feel too great about how I was hitting it. My swing didn't feel quite right. I did feel a bit lost. Coming into this week I didn't feel quite like myself when it came to my swing. Wasn't hitting it the way I wanted to. So I mean, today it was definitely really nice to shoot a low one today. Definitely giving a lot of credit to my putter. Even I made a lot of really, really good par saves, and a lot of good birdies. Yeah, definitely overall really happy and pleasantly surprised about my round today. Hopefully I can keep this momentum going. I feel like I've kind of cooled off over the last month or two. Like I said, haven't felt quite right about my swing and felt like I found something at the end of last week and found a little something today. Yeah, really, really happen with my round. In the past the scores this week are always pretty low, so I did my best to play aggressive golf today. It was pretty windy today, too. When we were out there. Tried to stay patient and, yeah, really happy with a 65."

Brooke Henderson had a strong back nine including a eagle on 18 to finish the round -5 par.

"It was extremely windy. It was really tough to judge. I feel like the first few holes I didn't hit a fairway and was really getting up and down, made a lot clutch par saves which really kept the momentum and the round going. Then making that eagle at 8, you know, got me under par, got me feeling a lot better, and I was able to make some birdies on the back. So it was playing really tough today, so I feel like minus-5 in the afternoon wave was a bit of a bonus, so I'm happy and hopefully just carry it forward."

