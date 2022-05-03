Meijer LPGA Classic Returns To West Michigan in June

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Meijer LPGA Classic is coming back to West Michigan in 2022 and will be hosted by Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids. Several women who played in the tournament last year spoke about their excitement to come back to Grand Rapids.

"We like when they project rowdy. So definitely something that I like going back, not just a golf course but the atmosphere that the fans bring in. And they're always ready to show up for for us during that week," said Jessica Korda.

In recent years, the player who has won the Meijer LPGA Classic has also gone on to win a major in the same season. Megan Khang and Brittany Lang

"The course definitely shotmakers golf course. Greens are small, gets modulation up there, whether it's a par three, you can't see the green or it's some dog-leg par fours that you got to kind of favor one side of the fairway. So I definitely think that helps us kind of dial in our game and kind of tune this up for majors," said Megan Khang.

"It has a major feel, you know, it's a big event, the community comes together. There's always something going on on the golf course. So it has a big feel and we draw great crowds there. So that's great practice for majors as well," said Brittany Lang.

The tournament is set for June 16th-19th.