Meijer LPGA Classic: First and second-round tee times and group pairings

(WXMI) — The Meijer LPGA Classic has officially announced tee times and group pairings for Thursday and Friday. The first and second rounds will start with groups teeing off on holes 1 and 10.
Thursday First Groups:
Tee 1 at 7:15 a.m.
Jiny Yan
Daniela Darquea
Mina Harigae
Tee 10 at 7:15 a.m.
Georgia Hall
Muni He
Nataliya Guseva
Thursday Notables:
Tee 10 at 7:59 a.m.
Lexi Thompson
Atthaya Thitikul
Ayaka Furue
Tee 10 at 8:21 a.m.
Jennifer Kupcho
Gabriela Ruffels
Narin An
Tee 1 at 12:59 p.m.
Nelly Korda
Leona Maguire
Brooke Henderson
Tee 1 at 1:10 p.m.
Hyo Joo Kim
Celine Boutier
Grace Kim
Tee 1 at 2:16 p.m.
Katie Lu
Lauren Stephenson
Trichat Cheenglab
You can find the full pairings for both days here.
Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube