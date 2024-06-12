Meijer LPGA Classic: First and second-round tee times and group pairings

(WXMI) — The Meijer LPGA Classic has officially announced tee times and group pairings for Thursday and Friday. The first and second rounds will start with groups teeing off on holes 1 and 10.

Thursday First Groups:

Tee 1 at 7:15 a.m.

Jiny Yan

Daniela Darquea

Mina Harigae

Tee 10 at 7:15 a.m.

Georgia Hall

Muni He

Nataliya Guseva

Thursday Notables:

Tee 10 at 7:59 a.m.

Lexi Thompson

Atthaya Thitikul

Ayaka Furue

Tee 10 at 8:21 a.m.

Jennifer Kupcho

Gabriela Ruffels

Narin An

Tee 1 at 12:59 p.m.

Nelly Korda

Leona Maguire

Brooke Henderson

Tee 1 at 1:10 p.m.

Hyo Joo Kim

Celine Boutier

Grace Kim

Tee 1 at 2:16 p.m.

Katie Lu

Lauren Stephenson

Trichat Cheenglab

You can find the full pairings for both days here.

