Meijer LPGA Classic: First and second-round tee times and group pairings

Meijer LPGA Classic
Posted at 9:48 AM, Jun 12, 2024

(WXMI) — The Meijer LPGA Classic has officially announced tee times and group pairings for Thursday and Friday. The first and second rounds will start with groups teeing off on holes 1 and 10.

Thursday First Groups:
Tee 1 at 7:15 a.m.
Jiny Yan
Daniela Darquea
Mina Harigae

Tee 10 at 7:15 a.m.
Georgia Hall
Muni He
Nataliya Guseva

Thursday Notables:
Tee 10 at 7:59 a.m.
Lexi Thompson
Atthaya Thitikul
Ayaka Furue

Tee 10 at 8:21 a.m.
Jennifer Kupcho
Gabriela Ruffels
Narin An

Tee 1 at 12:59 p.m.
Nelly Korda
Leona Maguire
Brooke Henderson

Tee 1 at 1:10 p.m.
Hyo Joo Kim
Celine Boutier
Grace Kim

Tee 1 at 2:16 p.m.
Katie Lu
Lauren Stephenson
Trichat Cheenglab

You can find the full pairings for both days here.

