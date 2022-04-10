Meadows Brothers both playing in Tigers Organization this season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — "You've got the Meadows brothers playing for the Tigers," said Austin Meadows.

Not on the same team yet, but in the same organization. Austin and Parker Meadows will both wear a Detroit affiliate uniform this season.

"Uh I didn't believe him at first. It still really hasn't hit me yet. And it probably won't until I see him in a uniform playing," said Parker Meadows.

Three year member of the West Michigan Whitecaps Parker Meadows, couldn't believe that his older brother Austin had been traded to Detroit just days before Opening day.

"He was shocked, but he was saying how there are a lot of great guys here and I'm going to fit right in and feel comfortable. I know he got to play up a couple of times here. So yeah a lot of emotions running through my head right now and I'm just excited," said Austin Meadows.

Both of the Meadows guys are outfielders and power hitters. Something they say they're both confident about headed into the 2022 season.

"For me, just getting to be in the outfield all day, getting to DH some days but getting to provide solid offense for the team. Detroit is a great place to hit, especially with right field. So I'm excited. I've only played there a couple times but the ball flies pretty good. Hopefully I'll be a top of the lineup type bat and just go out there and do my thing and see what happens," said Austin.

"My timing at the plate has been a little inconsistent in the past couple of years and you know, coming through spring training, my timing felt really good and I'm as confident as I've ever been right now," said Parker.

With a four year age gap between the brothers, they've never played on the same team. That all could change this year.

"That would be awesome. I've never had the opportunity to share the field with him on the same team so it adds a little motivation for sure and it would be awesome," said Parker.