MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Central Michigan football kicks off their 2024 campaign on Tuesday here in mt. Pleasant. Head coach Jim McElwain was adamant that he takes full responsibility for their lack luster season, going 5-7 overall. He’s already buzzing to get back on the field and so are the west Michigan players on the chips roster.

“The last couple of years have been unacceptable. And I take the blame totally for how we played games. The way we didn’t finish. The way we didn’t push through struggles. That’s all on me,” said McElwain.

East Kentwood alumni Stephan Bracey completed his first year at CMU after a few seasons at Wisconsin. He saw action in 11 games totaling 10 receptions. And he wants to build on that this fall.

McElwain eager for 2024 season, takes ownership of past CMU losses

“The focus has just really been to stay healthy and getting better day by day. That comes with preparation and confidence. Just taking the steps to be the best version of myself.

Rockford alum Kade Kostus is a redshirt sophomore d lineman that hopes to grow his game even more this season. He totaled four tackles in 2023 and his ready to make even more.

“This year I don’t really think about a lot of personal (goal) stuff, it’s really just about the team. I really would like to go 12-0. We’ve had some rough seasons the last couple of years

Brock Townsend was a stand out running back at Caledonia and graduated early to get to mount pleasant. He’s a 2nd generation CMU football player and loves being able to share this relationship with his dad. He said he really enjoyed his summer on campus and can’t wait to be on the field for his first game.

“I didn’t really have too many expectations I just want to find my way onto the field anyway that I can. Getting here, I gained 10 pounds just like that so that was great. Just learning the offense and finally getting that down and just being able to play the game is pretty much all I need,” said Brock.

Their first game for the chips is set for August 29th Central Connecticut State at Kelly Short stadium.

