McCulloch finishes 4th for Spartans at Folds of Honor

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Michigan State senior Ashton McCulloch finished in fourth place overall to lead Michigan State’s men’s golf team to a fourth-place finish among 15 teams at the third annual Folds of Honor Collegiate, held at American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, Mich.

The Spartans finished the three-day, 54-hole tournament at 9-over par 861 (287-284-290), including a 6-over par 290 in Wednesday’s final round.

Alabama led from start to finish and topped the 15-team field at 12-under par 840, with Illinois in second place at 5-under par 847, Texas in third at 3-over par 855, MSU fourth at 9-over par 861 and Notre Dame rounded out the top-five at 11-over par 863.

McCulloch finishes 4th at Folds of Honor Collegiate

McCulloch shot an even-par 71 in the third round and finished in a tie for fourth place alone at 6-under par 207 (67-69-71). McCulloch had five birdies on the front nine, including four-straight, and finished his round with six.

Michigan State is back in action next week, as the Spartans travel to McCulloch’s home province of Ontario to play in the Golf Canada Collegiate on Monday, Sept. 16 and Tuesday, Sept. 17.

The GVSU men's golf team closed out their first tournament of the season this afternoon, taking 11th at the Folds of Honor Collegiate.

Drew Coble continued to lead the way for the Lakers, claiming a top-15 position, ending in a tie for 14th. Coble made four birdies in his round of 76 (+5) to finish at three over. Bryce Wheeler came in a tie for 45th at +14 after his round of 70 (-1), sinking four birdies.

Michigan State’s women’s golf team shot a 1-over par 289 for the second-straight day and finished in a tie for fourth place among 15 teams at the inaugural women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes in Grand Haven, Mich.

The Spartans finished the three-day, 54-hole tournament with a score of 19-over par 883 (305-28-289).

Arizona topped the 15-team field, shooting a 4-over par 868, with Florida State second at 7-over par 871, Ohio State third (16-over par 880) and the Spartans tied for fourth place with Texas and Baylor.

Senior Brooke Biermann was the top finisher for the Spartans, finishing in a tie for 11th place at 4-over par 220 (71-77-72), including an even-par 72 in Wednesday’s final round.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube