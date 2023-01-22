Mark Martin honors drivers at Berlin Raceway Banquet

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — As they prep for another amazing year, the staff from Berlin Raceway held their annual banquet with over 350 driver and fans on hand to celebrate.

Also in attendance was NASCAR hall of fame driver, Mark Martin. He is also a Berlin winner who started his racing career on short tracks like Berlin. Martin honored Johnny Benson JR for being inducted into the Berlin Hall of Fame.

"This is a legendary race track and I heard a lot about it before I made my first trip here in 1978. It's really cool to be here and see all these folks. This is where I came from. And if it wasn't for this kind of racing, late model racing all over the country, I wouldn't have ever made it to NASCAR," said Martin.

"It means a lot, I'm pretty humble about it. We've talked a few times about like why would I be going into this but you look at the list of guys that are in this (Hall of Fame) and it's pretty amazing. It's a great award and I'm looking forward to it," said Johnny Benson JR.

Berlin Raceway will kick off their season on April 15th.