Man travels to GR for wheelchair tennis tournament for 26 straight years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traveling from St. Louis, Missouri, Kevin Green hasn’t missed a Midwest Wheelchair Tennis Championship in over a quarter of a century.

“This is 26 year, I believe 1997 was my first year,” said Green.

Born with Spina Bifida, Kevin started playing wheelchair basketball before trading the hardwood, for the courts outside.

“The interest of getting involved in wheelchair tennis was a bunch of friends that I had that played wheelchair basketball with were playing. So I was like well if they’ll be there then I’ll try it. I didn’t like it at first and then I ended up loving it,” said Green.

He started playing doubles, then also picked up singles as his game grew and soon he was traveling the country for tournaments.

“I just like the travel. I like going to different tournaments all over the country. I’ve been to California, Florida, Canada. I’ve been everywhere so I love that part,” said Green.

Since the tournaments first year back in the 1980’s, Kevin has watched it grow from just a dozen people or so, to now hosting almost 50 athletes and their families.

“It was definitely smaller, we were in an indoor facility with just a few courts. I don’t remember how many people but it was a lot smaller. But it’s been great to me, it’s just a great tournament,” said Green.

Jeo Pantoja is the tournament’s coordinator and says that Mary Free Bed is proud to host one of the nations oldest wheelchair tennis events.

“It brings people from all over the country. It’s been held here for almost 40 years. Having the hospital here in Grand Rapids brings so many people in and we want to show them that they can participate in different types of sports while living with different disabilities,” said Pantoja.

New last year was the para-standing division which allows athletes who may have an amputation, cerebral palsy or a limb difference to compete.

“I just love seeing new people getting out. It’s been a huge part of my life. Most of my friends are through wheelchair tennis. So when I see someone new out here, especially someone that is newly injured and starting to play, I like to talk to them and get them interested because I know how important it has been for my physical heath and for social, emotional, any way, it’s just been great,” said Green.

The tournament runs through Sunday with the finals happening in the afternoon. You can go watch the action live in person at the MVP gym on Crahen Avenue in Grand Rapids.