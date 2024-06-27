Macy Brown, fellow Wolverines host basketball camp at MSA Woodlands

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After finishing her freshman year at the University of Michigan, Macy Brown returned to west Michigan to host a youth basketball camp.

Brown, who graduated from East Grand Rapids, along with four of her teammates led 50 girls through drills and 3 on 3 games during the camp.

"I think it's just really special to be able to come back here with some of my teammates, just kind of giving these kids an experience that I had when I was younger," said Brown.

Macy was the 2023 Miss Basketball winner and broke the scoring record at EGR before she graduated. She hopes to continue to grow her game this year in Ann Arbor and contribute more, both on and off the court.

