KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the 9th straight year Lowell wrestling brought home a wrestling team state championship.

The Red Arrows took on Goodrich in the Division 2 team finals and won 46-16. Senior Carter Blough earned a technical fall in the 215 weight class. Teammate Bryson Vandermeulen pinned his opponent in the heavyweight class.

Lowell secured the win in the 145 weight class when Jordan Boone earned two points.