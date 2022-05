LOWELL, Mich. — After a slow start in the Monday outing between Byron Center and Lowell, the Bulldogs came away with a 2-0 win over the Red Arrows.

Kellen Payne threw all seven innnigs for Byron Center which included a clutch final out in the bottom of the 6th with the bases loaded to stop Lowell's threat of scoring.

Byron Center will be back in action on Tuesday against Calvin Christian at 4:15pm.