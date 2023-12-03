Live updates: Michigan's quest for a 3rd Big Ten title

INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan football is in Indianapolis, looking for their third straight Big 10 championship. Follow along for updates:

Wolverines get on the board first with a 35 yard field goal by James Turner.

87 yard punt return for Semaj Morgan, taken down at the 5 yard line. First and goal Michigan. 1:25 left in the first quarter. That led to Blake Corum finding the end zone for the first time tonight with a two yard score. 1:07 left in the first. Michigan leads 10-0.

Michigan leads 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is sacked, loss of seven yards. Brings up 4th and 19. Wolverines are punting with 8:59 left in the second quarter.

Fumble on the field, recovered by Kris Jenkins for the Wolverines. Michigan gets the ball on their own 29 with 5:09 left in the second quarter.