Live updates: 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. — The city of Detroit is hosting its first ever NFL Draft, which started Thursday night. Stay updated with the story for the latest on picks and trades throughout the night.
Caleb Williams, quarterback from USC, went first overall to the Chicago Bears.
The Lions have seven picks across the seven rounds of the draft. They can trade their picks, but as of Monday, April 22, here are all of the picks.
- Round 1 - Pick 29
- Round 2 - Pick 29 (61st overall)
- Round 3 - Pick 9 (73rd overall) (from Minnesota)
- Round 5 - Pick 29 (164th overall)
- Round 6 - Pick 25 (201st overall) (From Tampa Bay)
- Round 6 - Pick 29 (205th overall)
- Round 7 - Pick 29 (249th overall)