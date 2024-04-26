Western Michigan University defensive end still waiting for dream-making NFL Draft phone call

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dreams of hearing his named called on draft day will wait until at least the second round for Marshawn Kneeland, as the star defensive end from Western Michigan University was not among the first 32 picks selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Godwin Heights High School graduate compiled a career-high 57 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in nine games during his redshirt junior season, earning him Second Team All-Mac honors. In his five seasons with the Broncos, Kneeland played in 37 games, amassing 13 career sacks and 28 tackles for loss.

"You're going to get a guy that's going to be the same cat every day." Kneeland said in a draft night interview with FOX 17 News.

The edge rusher's draft stock rose in recent months, following strong performances at the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine.

Listed at 6’ 3’’, 267 lbs, Kneeland ran a 4.75 40-yard dash and a 7.02 3-cone drill at the combine, performances that helped rank him first among other competing prospects at his position in athleticism, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

"The effort, the versatility," Kneeland said. "The physicality, I have all of that."

The second and third rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft will be televised on ESPN on Friday at 7:00pm.

