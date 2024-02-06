Lions General Manager Brad Holmes wraps up Lions historic season

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Lions General Manager Brad Holmes spoke for nearly 40 minutes on Monday wrapping up the Lions season which saw Detroit win its first division since 1993 and win its first playoff game since 1991. The Lions were 30 minutes away from a trip to the Super Bowl before losing to the San Francisco 49ers 34-31.

Holmes made his message clear he expects the Lions to continue to go on playoff runs as they did this year.

"We’re only going to get better. I don’t want anybody to think that this was a one shot, Cinderella, magical journey that just happened. No, it’s real. This is exactly what was supposed to happen. And I understand that based on history from what’s happened in the past, I understand you have a season like this, it’s easy to feel like this was kind of a one shot, magical, lucky, cute story, which I’m tired of hearing. It was none of that. It’s easy to think that, but no. Every move that me and Dan make, it has been made to sustain what we are building," Holmes said.