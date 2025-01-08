(WXMI) — Lions pride runs deep in West Michigan.

The Lions "We Want More" fan tour bus made a stop in West Michigan on Tuesday night. Hundreds of fans got the opportunity to see the bus and receive Lions merchandise, take pictures in a Lions photo booth and step into a Dan Campbell-themed phone booth.

WATCH: Thomas Cook gives you an exclusive look inside the Lions tour bus

Lions fans flood 'We Want More' bus tour in West Michigan

More information about the "We Want More" Lions bus tour: The outside of the bus is decked out with team merchandise, photo ops and games for fans to interact with.

The big blue bus will be rolling through Michigan with longtime tour bus driver and Lions fan Hurricane Heathfield at the helm. The bus tour is designed to both celebrate the fans and give back to them.

