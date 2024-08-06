Lions CB Emmanuel Moseley suffers injury, teams scuffle on second day of joint practices

(WXMI) — Lions CB Emmanuel Moseley has suffered a ton pectoral, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"It could be an injury that’s going to knock him out for a while, we’re still looking at that, working through it, but we’ll see where that goes," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said on Tuesday during his media availability.

Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez, G Kevin Zeitler, and TE Sam LaPorta did not practice on Tuesday, Campbell said. He said none of the other injuries are long-term.

Day two between the Lions and Giants was physical once again with pushing and shoving at points between the two teams.

The Lions will play the Giants on Thursday night in their first preseason game, you can catch it on FOX 17 starting at 7 p.m.

