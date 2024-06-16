Watch Now
Lilia Vu wins the 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic on third playoff hole

David J. Phillip/AP
Lilia Vu watches her tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Chevron Championship women's golf tournament at The Club at Carlton Woods on Friday, April 21, 2023, in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 5:10 PM, Jun 16, 2024

(WXMI) — Lilia Vu won the 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic on the third playoff hole over Lexi Thompson and Grace Kim. Lu, Thompson and Kim all shot a -16 for the tournament leading to the playoff. All three golfers birdied the 18th hole twice before moving to the 4th hole. On the third playoff hole, Vu birdied while Thompson and Kim both pared.

Lilia Vu shot -16 in the tournament and a -7 on Sunday.

Leaderboard:
1 Lila Vu, -16 (3)
T-2 Grace Kim, -16 (4)
T-2 Lexi Thompson, -16 (4)
4 Ally Ewing, -15
T-5 Narin An, -15
T-5 Allisen Corpuz, -14
7 Kristen Gillman, -13

Remi Monaghan will have full coverage of the 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic tonight on FOX 17 News at 10.

