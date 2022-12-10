Lance Taylor introduced as Western Michigan's new Head Football Coach

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On a snowy December afternoon in Kalamzoo, Lance Taylor was officially announced as the new Head Football coach at Western Michigan.

Surrounded by his family, athletic director Dan Bartholomae and other university staff, Taylor was ushered in as the new face of Broncos football. Taylor was previously the offensive coordinator at Louisville for one season before coming to WMU. From2019-2021 he was the running backs coach and run game coordinator at the University of Notre Dame, working under then Head Coach Brian Kelly.

His resume also includes stops in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers where in 2013 he helped them earn a 12-4 record, winning the NFC South.

When asked about why he chose Western, he said there is an expectation of winning.

"Having just watched this program from afar, and seeing an undefeated season. Seeing them chase after a championship, going to a Cotton Bowl. Those are all things that are expected and the expectations are to win," said Taylor.

He also noted that the talent on the current roster is impressive and he's excited to work with them.

"I wanted to go to a place where people want to win. Expect to win. And those were really the thing that excited me about this job. I think this job is special because of the people and we're going to build it the right way," said Taylor.

A Mt. Vernon, AL native, Taylor walked on at the University of Alabama and became a captain his senior year. He is married to his wife Jamie and they have a son, Jet and a daughter, Jemma.