Lalonde helps announce 2023-2024 Ferris Hockey captains

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde made a stop in Big Rapids on Monday to announce Ferris Hockey's 2023-2024 team captains.

Derek LaLonde reveals 2023 FSU hockey captain

Lalonde was an assistant coach of the Bulldogs from 2002-2006 where he helped lead them to a CCHA league championship in his first year. FSU coach Bob Daniels called him last week and asked if he would stop in Big Rapids for the announcement on his way back from training camp in Traverse City.

"It's a huge honor for me. This program means a lot to me. It was one of my first coaching jobs. I was really green and raw, I grew up tremendously. It couldn't have come together any better. We had our last practice this morning in Traverse City and then drove straight here on the way home. It works perfectly," said Lalonde.

This years team captain is Brendan MacLaren. His assistant captains are Nick Hale, Stephan Pokorny and Jason Brancheau. Three of the four of them are from the state of Michigan.

"Yeah it's awesome. Not many teams in the country can have an NHL head coach come announce team captains. It means a lot to us and it's very special," said MacLaren.

The Bulldogs will start their season on October 7th at home against Miami (Ohio).