Lakers to display new offense at spring classic on Saturday

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley football will host the public on Saturday for their 15th and final spring practice.

The Lakers will also display a new offense after they hired a new offensive coordinator, Ian Shoemaker, this off-season. GVSU are also replacing several key players on both sides of the ball, like quarterback, Cade Peterson who graduated this winter.

Shoemaker has coaching experience at the division one and two level. He spent the last two years at the University of Hawaii as the co-offensive coordinator/quarterback coach. He also spent time as the head coach at Central Washington University from 2014 – 2019.

"He's really involved, on the sideline pumping guys up, and really giving them praise when they're doing good stuff so he's just been really involved and I really like what he's done with the offense so far," said senior offensive lineman Kyler Blake-Jones.

Because of covid and red-shirt eligibility rules, many of the players who recently graduated have played for five or six years total. Now there is a new group of guys stepping up, including, Avery Moore, who will take over at quarterback.

"Excited about where we're at. Obviously with the quarterback, not just the new offense but Cade Peterson has done so much for so long. Avery (Moore) has been huge in moments but hasn't been the guy so seeing those guys come along in the offense and Coach Shoemaker's doing a tremendous job so I'm really excited about where we're at," said Scott Wooster, Head Football Coach.

The Spring Classic will kickoff at 12pm at the Kelly Sports Center. The event is free and open to the public.