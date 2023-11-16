Lakers Move On, Sweeping LSSU In The GLIAC Quarterfinals

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The GVSU women's volleyball team opened the GLIAC Tournament this evening, taking on LSSU in the quarterfinal round. Just like the first two times these two teams met, Grand Valley came away with a sweep. The win moves them on to Saturday's semifinal round, where they will take on Michigan Tech.

Grand Valley 3, Lake State 0

GVSU came out on top in the three sets by the scores of 25-20, 25-19, and 25-23. Grand Valley jumped out to a 10-2 lead in set one, forcing an LSSU timeout. Following that timeout, Lake State came back and got it within three points at 15-12. They continued to claw back, and only trailed 21-19 late in the set, but GVSU went on a 4-1 run to close it out with a Kendall Stover kill to win set one. The two teams traded short runs to begin the second set, as it was GVSU with a slim 16-14 lead. GVSU went on a 6-1 run to take control at 22-15 and they held on from there, taking the second set as well. LSSU took an early lead in the final set, going up 11-9. Grand Valley came back with a 7-2 run to retake the lead at 16-13. Once again, Lake State came back and retook the lead, this time leading 20-18, but GVSU would not be denied, ending the match on a 7-3 run to sweep LSSU for a third time this season.

Jordyn Gates led the way with 12 kills, 18 assists, and 12 digs, notching her 12th triple-double of the season, as she hit a .571 clip. Sarah Wight swung .500 tonight, totaling 10 kills, five digs, and four blocks. Meghan O'Sullivan recorded eight kills, while Rachel Jacquay dished out 24 assists, and Julia Blaney had 12 digs.

Up Next

GVSU plays Michigan Tech in the GLIAC Semifinals on Saturday afternoon in Allendale at 2:00.