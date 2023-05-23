ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Grand Valley State softball team is ranked as the five seed in the College Softball World Series and are scheduled to face the four seed Wilmington (Del.) in the opening round announced by the NCAA.

Lakers make 6th appearance in college softball world series

The Lakers beat UIndy 4-3 in the second game of the midwest super regional last weekend to punch their ticket to the world series. GVSU was the two seed and beat the one seeded Grayhounds.

This is the third time in four seasons that GVSU is playing in the world series. Last year they lost to Southern Indiana in the super regional and did not advance.

"Last year was a little but of a gut check. It was not the way that we wanted to go out. We've got a lot of people, some 5th years some 6th years that just came back for that last year just being able to walk away on the note that we wanted to so we're much hungrier than we were," said Lydia Goble.

"I still remember the Augustana game where we went to the world series. I remember the USI game last year so I think learning from those things and taking away what you did well and what you need to improve on to be able to fufill those goals that you've had in mind for yourself is something that we've been doing," said Hannah Beatus.

The opening round game will be played on Thursday (May 25) at 1:30 PM at Frost Stadium at Warner Park in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Lakers are making their sixth College World Series appearance in program history and third in the last four NCAA tournaments. The full College World Series rankings are listed below:

