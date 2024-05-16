ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley women's lacrosse is playing in the NCAA tournament for the third straight year and will face a familiar foe. Also for the third straight year, the Lakers will face Regis in the opening round.

Lakers lacrosse looks to dominate in 2024 NCAA tournament

"We go in with the expectation like, we've done this, we can do this again. It's exciting to play the same team and hopefully beat them again," said GVSU senior and Grand Rapids native, Kate DeYoung.

The Lakers are 17-1 this season. Their only loss coming against Maryville back on March 6th. Now as they prep for the regional tournament, they hope to make it back to the final four like they did last season.

"This senior class has just done so much for this program and I think it would mean so much to not only me, but our whole class, to be able to get back to the final four," said Sydney Stone.

GVSU will face Regis on Thursday at 4pm in St. Louis.