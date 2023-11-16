Lakers, Dawgs prep for 1st round playoff showdown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No. 2 Grand Valley will host the reigning DII back to back national champions, Ferris State on Saturday in the opening round of the playoffs.

It's no surprise to see these DII powerhouses meet in the post season, but this year the outing is much earlier than normal based on the bracket. Just one month ago the Lakers beat FSU 42-28 in the regular season. But last year, it was the Dawgs will won the playoff matchup that helped punch their ticket back to the national title game.

For first year head coach Scott Wooster and his team, they're focused on playing their own game. Which includes one of the best offenses in all of college football. GVSU currently averages 51 points a game. Senior quarterback Cade Peterson says it's thanks in large part to their defense who makes big stops and gives him great field position.

"Last game I think we averaged starting the ball at midfield so that allows for a very successful offense. I think that guys are getting very comfortable in the scheme. We trust one another to know that we've done this and we've played well against high caliber defenses," said Peterson.

"When we're rolling in all three phases we're a very difficult team to stop. Once we get going there is a lot of momentum that is carried over. If we dominate in all three phases this could be a great ball game," said senior linebacker Abe Swanson.

Ferris is no stranger to playing in the DII playoffs. In fact they've beat GV the last two years to keep their season alive. This weekends game will be different for the Bulldogs because Head Coach Tony Annese is suspended from the sidelines. This punishments came down from the NCAA last December after members of the 2022 team were smoking cigars in the locker room and destroyed property at the McKinney ISD stadium where the championship is held. Since it is a high school property, there is a strict no tobacco policy.

While he might not be on the sidelines, Annese is allowed to buy a ticket and watch the game as a fan. In a statement to Fox 17 on Wednesday, the NCAA said that "He can not be issued a credential or have any additional access to the facility outside of what any other fan would have".

Along with that, Annese cannot have any contact with his team or staff during the game. The statement continued:

"Ferris St. has been given direction with regards to Coach Annese’s suspension and have been told that he is to have no communication with the team during the game. Should he violate this, Ferris St. has been told that additional penalties could be issued".

The suspension is only for the first playoff game so if the Bulldogs advance, he could be on the field next weekend. But his team is focused on what they can do to extend their season, with or without him.

"We're feeling good. we got a little momentum with the big win last week, so, we're just hoping to keep things rolling into this week. obviously, we're without coach annese, so, we got to step it up that much more," said Holland native and FSU receiver, Xavier Wade.

"Hearing his voice 'come on defense, get a sack' 'come on Olalere, get in the backfield'. I'm going to miss that, but, I know his energy is going to be there and we trust the coaching staff and I got all the confidence in the world," said Olalere Olidipo.

"We're just going to have to go over there and play great football to beat them, but, they're going to have to play great football to beat us, so, it's the way it's been. It's been that way for a long time. It's just two great football programs fighting it out and we just happen to be within 60 miles of each other," said Annese.

Kickoff is set for 1pm at Lubbers Stadium.