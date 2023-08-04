Kyle Busch wins SRX race at Berlin

MARNE, Mich. — For the second straight week, Kyle Busch comes away with a win in an SRX race.

Thursday's event took place at Berlin Raceway in Marne and there were over 10,000 people at the track to see some of the biggest names in NASCAR and IndyCar.

Michigan native Brad Keslowski earned a win in heat one of the night and had a solid showing overall. In the featured race he took the lead from Ryan Newman early and held it through the halfway mark.

On lap 52, Helio Castroneves pushed his way to the front and was the leader for 23 laps.

Then with 25 laps to go, Kyle Busch got past Keselowski and Castroneves to take the lead. He held on to it for the remainder of the race, even with a restart with five laps to go.

Race fans will have lots more action in the next week. Michigan International Speedway is hosting the Firekeepers 400 on Sunday August 6th. And Berlin will welcome fans again next Wednesday, August 9th for their annual Battle at Berlin 250.