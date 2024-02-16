Kuyper College head coach Gary Bailey faces his old team at Grace Christian

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kuyper College head coach Gary Bailey is in his first year at the school. He took over as the athletic director and head men's basketball coach relaunching athletics at the school. Bailey spent the previous 17 seasons at Grace Christian, winning six National Christian College Athletic Association and two Coach of the Year awards.

A lot of West Michigan athletes were on the court in the game including Union graduate Daniel Bibbs who led all scores with 31 points for Kuyper.

Grace Christian won at home in a close one 88-83.

