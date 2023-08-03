GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kyuper College is bringing back athletics for the first time since 2015 this year. The school disbanded their athletic department almost ten years ago but with new support from the administration, the Cougars will play again in 2023.

Kuyper Athletics making a comeback this fall

Leading the way is Gary Bailey. He's a long time coach that came over from Grace Christian University. He was hired last July and since has been reinventing the athletic department. In the last year he's done everything from hire other coaches, to recruiting and even ordering new equipment and jerseys for the five teams.

"There's definitely a buzz. I won't say it was boring here because I don't know, I wasn't here but it was quiet. And now having athletics, it's something else to do outside of classes. The faculty is excited," said Bailey

Remi Monaghan Kuyper College Athletics

The first basketball games aren't until later this fall but Bailey, and junior point guard Kaden Tofferi say there's a buzz around campus.

"It's been really exciting, I mean the floor looks great. Everyone here is really excited for it. The atmosphere with the staff and everybody has been awesome. They've been very welcoming about bringing everything back so it's really exciting," said Tofferi.

The program will offer men's and women's basketball, volleyball and cross country. They have also received approval for men's and women's soccer in 2024 and plan to expand to other programs.