Korda looks to defend title, Parks wants to grow game

BELMONT, Mich. — The Meijer LPGA Classic is back in West Michigan this week at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont. Defending champion, Nelly Korda, will look to defend her title after dealing with a blood clot earlier in the year. This tournament is just the second event that Korda is playing in this season. She most recently competed in the U.S. Women's open and finished in the top 10.

"I just feel like it's a very homey tournament and I enjoy being back. I honestly like a golf course that suites a longer hitter. There's a bunch of opportunities to make birdies and eagles. The scores are always really low and I feel like that's really fun," said Nelly Korda.

Also competing this weekend is Sadena Parks. She is the 2022 John Shippen women's invitational champion and earned a sponsor exemption to compete this weekend. The John Shippen invite focuses on expanded golf for black players and players of color. Something that is very important to Parks.

"There has never been a African-American woman to win an LPGA event. That's my spark, that's my ambition. Not saying that I can be the one or the only one, but I want to be that woman and that's what I'm really motivated to do," said Parks.

Round one of the tournament officially begins on Thursday, May 16th and continues through Sunday at Blythefield Country Club.