Kneeland heads to Dallas Cowboys after call of a lifetime

KENTWOOD, Mich. — After playing five years at Western Michigan, Wyoming native Marshawn Kneeland his now going to play for America's team. He was drafted 56th overall to the Dallas Cowboys on Friday night.

It was a stressful evening as the names were coming off the board and Kneeland was still waiting for his phone to ring. Just before 9pm, the call from Dallas came through and he answered with excitement. Thanking the Cowboys staff over and over for the opportunity to play for them.

"It's a once in a lifetime experience for me, so I'm just excited to be here," said Kneeland.

During his final season at Western he had 4.5 sacks 7.5 TFL, 57 tackles. He hopes to bring his same level of energy and talent to Texas as he begins to train for the 2024 season.

"I'm going to be the same type of player I've always been. Physical, fast, high-fitness, high-effort, high-motor. It's basically going to come down to making plays," said Kneeland.

He is now the second west Michigan native in a row to by drafted by the Cowboys after East Kentwood alum, Mazi Smith was selected