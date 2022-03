OSTEGO, Mich. — Back to the Breslin they go! Kent City girls basketball continues their perfect season with a 34-33 win over Schoolcraft in the Division 3 state quarterfinal.

Maddie Geers led the Eagles with 16 points. Her sister, Emmalyn, was close behind with nine. And Lexie Bowers ended with six.

Kent City will face Madison Heights Bishop Foley in the state semifinal on Thursday at 2pm at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.