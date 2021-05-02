Kenny Wallace finishes second in pair of Berlin limited late model features

MARNE, Mich. — For former NASCAR Cup Series driver Kenny Wallace, Berlin Raceway has a special place in his memory bank.

Berlin was one of the tracks that Wallace started his career on back in the 1980s and on Saturday night, he returned to race.

Wallace ran the No. 36 Chevrolet provided to him by Holland's Nick de Longpre, who won the first feature with Kenny coming home second.

Kenny Wallace finishes trip to Berlin

In the second limited late model feature, Wallace also finished second, this time to another local driver, Tony Davis of Jenison.

"We ran second in both of them and I'm proud that we started eighth and got to second and started fifth and got to second," Wallace said after the races.

He says the trip was outstanding, getting into town on Friday morning and now heading to Indiana for a race on Sunday.

"It was a wonderful trip, I'm so glad I got to see all of my Michigan friends," he added.

On when, or if, we could potentially see him again at Berlin in the future, he isn't really sure.

"I'm only going to race a couple more years, probably, this year and next year, I have four grand-babies," he smiled, "It's time for me to hop in the motor-home and go see the national parks, old man clock is ticking."

The winners at Berlin Raceway for May 1st are as follows:

4 Cylinder Feature 1: Paul Bittle

4 Cylinder Feature 2: Luke Geelhoed

Sportsman Feature 1: Brian Thome

Sportsman Feature 2: Jack Russell

Limited Late Models Feature 1: Nick de Longpre

Limited Late Models Feature 2: Tony Davis

Vintage Modifieds: Todd Cowan