Kalamazoo native Heath Baldwin to represent Team USA at the Olympics

Michigan State Athletics
Posted at 7:47 PM, Jun 23, 2024

EUGENE, OR. — Kalamazoo native Heath Baldwin’s dream was to represent Michigan State at the 2024 Olympics. On Saturday night that dream became a reality.

Baldwin finished in the top 3 needed to quality for Paris after wrapping up Day 2 of the Decathlon in the U.S. Olympic Trials. He went on to finish first overall with 8,625 total points.

He wasn’t the only Spartan in the USA Olympic Trials for the Decathlon with teammate Ryan Talbot there as well.

Talbot, a Forest Hills Central alumni, competed alongside Baldwin in the decathlon, earning four top-five finishes en route to a season-best 7,872 points.

Joining Baldwin in Paris will be Zach Ziemek and Harrison Williams.

