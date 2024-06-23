Kalamazoo native Heath Baldwin to represent Team USA at the Olympics

EUGENE, OR. — Kalamazoo native Heath Baldwin’s dream was to represent Michigan State at the 2024 Olympics. On Saturday night that dream became a reality.

Baldwin finished in the top 3 needed to quality for Paris after wrapping up Day 2 of the Decathlon in the U.S. Olympic Trials. He went on to finish first overall with 8,625 total points.

U.S. CHAMPION. OLYMPIAN. 🇺🇸



Heath Baldwin is headed to Paris in the decathlon! #GoGreen x #OlympiansMadeHere pic.twitter.com/6M4Tkq1PTd — MSU Track & Field/Cross Country (@MSU_TFXC) June 23, 2024

He wasn’t the only Spartan in the USA Olympic Trials for the Decathlon with teammate Ryan Talbot there as well.

Talbot, a Forest Hills Central alumni, competed alongside Baldwin in the decathlon, earning four top-five finishes en route to a season-best 7,872 points.

Joining Baldwin in Paris will be Zach Ziemek and Harrison Williams.

