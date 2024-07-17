Kalamazoo Growlers Homer Stryker field flooded, games postponed

(WXMI) — The Kalamazoo Growlers Homer Stryker Field is not just flooded - it's completely underwater.

Kalamazoo Growlers Homer Stryker Field

The Kalamazoo Growlers had to postpone their doubleheader against the Kokomo Jackrabbits on Tuesday, July 16th and game on Wednesday, July 17th. The Growlers will be on the road in Rockford, Ill. on Thursday and Friday before being scheduled to play a home game on Saturday, July 20th at 6:35 pm against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.

From the Growlers:

"For the first time ever, the Kalamazoo Growlers are asking for support from the fans to help 'Fight The Flood'. Homer Stryker Field has fallen victim to severe flooding and the Growlers are asking fans to support the team by either donating to the flood clean GoFundMe or by purchasing tickets to the first game back from the flood on Saturday, July 20th with the 'Fight The Flood' ticket package. The Kalamazoo Growlers flood cleanup fund donation will go towards draining and cleaning the ballpark, allowing the Growlers to continue the 2024 season."

Fans looking to donate or buy tickets can do so here.

