Kalamazoo Christian girls soccer wins regional crown

(WXMI) — Kalamazoo Christian girls soccer is moving on to the Division 4 semi-finals after defeating Calvin Christian in a 1-0 in the regional final.

The Comets and Squires were noted 0-0 at halftime. In the second half, Mayseen Steensma's free-kick was the difference. The goal was the game-winner. Kalamazoo Christian held off Calvin Christian in the final minutes.

K Christian will play NorthPointe Christian and Tuesday, June 11th in the semi-finals.

