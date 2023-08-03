Johnny Benson JR excited for SRX race at Berlin

MARNE, Mich. — When the SRX race kicks off at Berlin on Thursday, west Michigan racing fans will see a familiar car on the track.

Johnny Benson Jr. to race in SRX Series

After a suspension by another driver, Grand Rapids native Johnny Benson JR received a call to race in the prestigious event.

"I had no idea. You know, I was in Sanducky, Ohio racing a super modified when Don Hock called and when I saw it I thought maybe there will be an opportunity and we started talking. We went back and fourth and next thing you knew I was getting in the car to come back here to Berlin," said Benson

This is the first time SRX will race at the elite short track in Michigan. NASCAR drivers such as Brad Keselowski, Tony Stewart, Kevin Harvick, and Hailie Deegan will be in town for the race.

The pit gate opens at noon on Thursday, August 3rd. Practice starts at 2pm and the limited late model qualifiers begin at 6pm. Full racing starts at 6:45pm. The SRX main race starts at 9pm.