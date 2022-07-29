Watch Now
Joey Wentz to pitch for Whitecaps while rehabbing shoulder injury

Wentz is a key Tigers prospect. He pitched three games for Detroit this season
Posted at 11:01 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 23:01:07-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — After two months off of the mound, Tigers prospect Joey Wentz will make his first appearance back in West Michigan.

The 24 year old left handed pitcher will throw two innings in the Whitecaps game on Friday, July 29th against Dayton. He also threw live batting practice on Tuesday in Lakeland, FL according to reports.

"It's one of those things where you don't want to forget what it feels like to get ready for a game. If you don't play for a month or two your body kind of forgets what that's like. I just try to stay in tune with all the levels and obviously the team in Detroit and watch as much as I could," said Wentz.

That game against Dayton is set for 6:35pm at LMCU Ballpark.

