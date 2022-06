BELMONT, Mich. — After round one of the Meijer LPGA Classic, Jessica Kupcho is leading the way at -9 at Blythefield Country Club.

The 25 year old has a one stroke lead and sits at the top of the leaderboard. She carded seven birdies and one eagle in her opening round.

Following Kupcho is Gerina Mendoza and Anna Nordqvist. Lexi Thompson is tied for third. The 2021 Meijer LPGA champion, Nelly Korda, shot -5, 67.

Round two will begin on Friday morning.