Jenison High School swimmer to compete in Olympic Trials

(WXMI) — Jenison High School swimmer Sophia Umstead has the chance to represent Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Umstead finished up her junior year at Jenison winning two state titles last fall. She had come up just short of the time she needed to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. She had one last race back in West Michigan and she was able to qualify for the for the Trials.

"I hit the board and I looked right over and I was like 'wow okay I made the time' so that was really exciting for me and I was a little bit emotional because I have been going after this goal for so long and it has been one of my dreams since I was 12-years-old. So being able to get this, it felt amazing," Umstead said.

Umstead will race in the 200m breaststroke prelims starting on Thursday. FOX 17 will keep you updated on Sophia's progress towards qualifying for the Olympics.

